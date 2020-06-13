US State of Kentucky Governor Wins Bipartisan Support to Bring Down Confederate Statue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The governor of Kentucky, a Democrat rival of President Donald Trump, said he has clinched support from lawmakers in the president's party to remove a statue representing the state's Confederate history that is synonymous with black slavery.

"Today has been a historic day in the Commonwealth. Pursuant to my request, the Historic Properties Advisory Commission met and, in a bipartisan vote, voted to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from our Rotundal," Governor Andy Beshear said in a message and video posted via Twitter on Friday.

The Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted 11-1 in favor of removing the statue 11-1, Beshear said.

Several confederate memorials across the United States have been coming down amid calls locally, nationwide and across the world for racial equality.

Trump says Confederate statues are "monumental and very powerful bases" that make up the American heritage, and has opposed their removal.

"THOSE THAT DENY THEIR HISTORY ARE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT!" the president tweeted in all capital letters on Thursday, after saying he "will not even consider" renaming Fort Bragg and other military installations named after Confederate generals.

Trump has had a strained relationship in recent weeks with the US black community after the death of unarmed African American, George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. While Trump has publicly condemned the killing, he has also railed against the nationwide street protests that erupted in the aftermath of Floyd's death, potentially disenfranchising black voters who could be important to his reelection in November.

The president also plans to hold in the state of Oklahoma next week his first political rally since the US outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, choosing a venue near the site of a 1921 massacre of African Americans. Trump says the June 19 rally will be a "celebration" that coincides with Emancipation Day, which marks the end of black slavery in America. Rival black leaders from the Democratic Party say his choice of the rally date and venue will be an "insult" to the community.