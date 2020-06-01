US State of Kentucky Launches Probe After Police Shoot Protester Dead - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The US state of Kentucky will open an investigation into an incident that saw law enforcement officers fatally shoot a person after coming under fire during protests against police brutality and racism, Governor Andy Beshear said in a Twitter message on Monday.

"Last night at around 12 a.m., it is our understanding that that Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the Kentucky National Guard were dispatched to 26th and Broadway. While working to disperse a crowd, LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard� we're fired upon," Beshear said. "LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard returned fire resulting in a death.

Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event."

Louisville has witnessed escalating protests in recent days over the March 13 killing of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed black woman whom police shot dead in her home when they entered to execute a search warrant targeting her ex-boyfriend.

The protests in Kentucky come amid widespread nationwide unrest over the May 25 killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was strangled by a police officer while handcuffed and in custody.