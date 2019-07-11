US State of Louisiana Declares Emergency as Hurricane Force Storm Surge Looms - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The US state of Louisiana has declared a state of emergency as a low pressure system in the gulf of Mexico threatens to unleash hurricane-force winds and up to 15 inches of rain, Governor John Bel Edwards said on Wednesday.

"Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for all of Louisiana in preparation for the impact of the low-pressure system Invest 92L in the Gulf of Mexico," the governor's office said in a news release.

The system is expected to generate storm surge, hurricane-force winds and up to 15 inches of rain across the state, the release warned.

"This is going to be a Louisiana event with coastal flooding and widespread, heavy rainfall potentially impacting every part of the state. No one should take this storm lightly," Edwards said.

The governor's office was in constant communication with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the state of emergency would remain in effect from July 10 for at least four weeks until August 8, unless terminated sooner, Edwards added.