US State Of Louisiana Postpones Primaries Due To Coronavirus Pandemic - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:12 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The US state of Louisiana has postponed its primaries due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, becoming the first state to do so, CNBC reported on Friday citing a state official.
The report said the primaries will now take place on June 20 and July 25.