US State of Louisiana Postpones Primaries Due to Coronavirus Pandemic - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:12 PM

The US state of Louisiana has postponed its primaries due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, becoming the first state to do so, CNBC reported on Friday citing a state official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The US state of Louisiana has postponed its primaries due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, becoming the first state to do so, CNBC reported on Friday citing a state official.

The report said the primaries will now take place on June 20 and July 25.

