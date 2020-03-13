US State of Louisiana Postpones Primaries Due to Coronavirus Pandemic - Reports

The US state of Louisiana has postponed its primaries due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, becoming the first state to do so, CNBC reported on Friday citing a state official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The US state of Louisiana has postponed its primaries due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, becoming the first state to do so, CNBC reported on Friday citing a state official.

The report said the primaries will now take place on June 20 and July 25.