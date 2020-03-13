US State of Louisiana Postpones Primaries Due to Coronavirus Pandemic - Secretary of State

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The US state of Louisiana has postponed its primaries due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, becoming the first state to do so, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said in a press conference on Friday.

"Today I have certified that the state of emergency exists and requested that the governor issue an executive order postponing the elections this spring," Ardoin said.

Ardoin said state officials have requested that the primaries scheduled to take place on April 4 be delayed until June 20, and the May 9 general elections be delayed until July 25.

The World Health Organization declared the spread of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 130,000, with a death toll of over 4,900 and recovery toll exceeding 68,000.