US State Of Louisiana Reports 481 New COVID-19 Cases, 67 Deaths - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:16 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters on Thursday that the state has confirmed 481 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 67 new deaths related to the disease.

"We are reporting 481 new cases today for a total of 25,739," Edwards said.

"We are also reporting 67 new deaths, very sadly, which brings the statewide total to 1,540."

Edwards pointed out that the number of COVID-19 cases has been flat for a number of days and the number of hospitalizations and ventilator usage are down.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States has surpassed 47,000, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Thursday.

