UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Of Maryland Acquires 500,000 COVID-19 Tests From South Korea - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:20 PM

US State of Maryland Acquires 500,000 COVID-19 Tests From South Korea - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The US state of Maryland has acquired 500,000 tests for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from the Republic of Korea, governor spokesperson Mike Ricci said on Monday.

"After weeks of diplomatic discussions and procurement efforts, the state of Maryland has acquired 500,000 COVID-19 tests from LabGenomics in South Korea," Ricci said via Twitter.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is expected to make a formal announcement about the acquisition later on Monday.

State authorities have confirmed more than 13,600 COVID-19 cases in Maryland and more than 500 deaths as a result of health complications due to the virus.

Maryland media reported that Korean Air delivered the tests on Saturday.

Related Topics

Governor Twitter South Korea Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

22 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber opens free registration for Sharja ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority calls on organisations to m ..

22 minutes ago

London-based Zayed Centre for Research provides su ..

37 minutes ago

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.