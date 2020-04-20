US State of Maryland Acquires 500,000 COVID-19 Tests From South Korea - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The US state of Maryland has acquired 500,000 tests for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from the Republic of Korea, governor spokesperson Mike Ricci said on Monday.

"After weeks of diplomatic discussions and procurement efforts, the state of Maryland has acquired 500,000 COVID-19 tests from LabGenomics in South Korea," Ricci said via Twitter.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is expected to make a formal announcement about the acquisition later on Monday.

State authorities have confirmed more than 13,600 COVID-19 cases in Maryland and more than 500 deaths as a result of health complications due to the virus.

Maryland media reported that Korean Air delivered the tests on Saturday.