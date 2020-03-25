UrduPoint.com
US State Of Maryland Confirms 74 New Coronavirus Cases, Extends School Closure For Month

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 10:21 PM

The US state of Maryland has registered 423 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and decided to extend the closure of public schools until April 24, Governor Larry Hogan said during a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The US state of Maryland has registered 423 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and decided to extend the closure of public schools until April 24, Governor Larry Hogan said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"As of this morning, Maryland has 423 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and additional 74 cases in the past 24 hours," Hogan told reporters. "This is the largest one-day rise to date."

The governor pointed out that only two out of Maryland's 24 jurisdictions are free from the novel coronavirus.

Hogan noted that Maryland has confirmed four deaths from the COVID-19 infection.

During the briefing, Public Schools Superintendent Karen Salmon announced that the current school closure in Maryland will be extended until April 24.

Solomon said the decision to extend the closure was made after lengthy discussions with health experts to make all students continue distance education during the epidemic.

Hogan and Salmon did not rule out the possibility of additional extensions if the situation requires such moves.

The governor also said that he has called on US Federal government to provide greater assistance to the states.

"I have formally submitted a request for a presidential disaster declaration to help provide funding for state and local governments, non-profits," Hogan said.

Maryland has received $4 million in federal assistance for providing food and other aid for elderly residents, Hogan added.

