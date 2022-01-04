US State of Maryland Declares COVID-19 Emergency, Deploys National Guard - Governor

The US state of Maryland has declared a 30-day state of emergency due to the recent spike in COVID-19-related hospitalizations, Governor Larry Hogan told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The US state of Maryland has declared a 30-day state of emergency due to the recent spike in COVID-19-related hospitalizations, Governor Larry Hogan told reporters on Tuesday.

"I issued a proclamation declaring a 30-day state of emergency to take urgent short-time actions to combat the current crisis," Hogan said during a press briefing.

The Maryland authorities have reported 3,057 hospitalizations, which represents an increase of more than 500 percent in the last seven weeks, he said.

Hogan pointed out the next four to six weeks may be challenging as the authorities have said they expect that the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations may reach 5,000.

The governor also said he signed two new executive orders, authorizing the Maryland health authorities to regulate hospital personnel, bed space and supplies, as well as augment emergency medical services.

Hogan said he mobilized 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard to assist state and local health officials with the pandemic response.

"Approximately 250 members of the guard will be deployed to support COVID-19 testing sites across the state," he added.