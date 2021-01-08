US State of Maryland Deploys National Guard to Protect Biden Inauguration - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The Maryland National Guard will remain on duty in Washington through the January 20 swearing in of President-elect Joe Biden and the remainder of the month to ensure a peaceful transition of power, Governor Larry Hogan said at a news conference on Thursday.

"Today we are extending the Maryland National Guard's mission in Washington, DC through the inauguration and through the end of the month," Hogan said.

On Wednesday, Maryland deployed 500 National Guard troops to aid overwhelmed local police battling angry Trump supporters who occupied the Capitol building in an attempt to block congressional certification of November's presidential election.

After police secured the Capitol, freeing lawmakers who sheltered for much of the day to complete a formal certification of Biden's victory, and helping city police enforce an overnight curfew, troops redeployed to the outskirts of Washington where they will remain on standby for the remainder of the month, Hogan said.

"We remain at a fragile moment," Hogan said. "The mob may have shattered glass but they did not and they will not shatter our Democracy."

Hogan, a popular Republican governor in an overwhelmingly Democratic state that borders Washington, also backed calls to remove Trump from office prior to the January office.

"There's no question that America would be better off if the president would resign or be removed from office," he said.

Hogan anamed Vice President Mike Pence as the US official best positioned to lead a peaceful transition of power in the 13 days until the Biden inauguration, but he declined to comment on calls by many lawmakers to invoke the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution.

The amendment includes a provision that could be used to let Pence to take over as an acting president for the remainder of Trump's term.