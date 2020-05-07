UrduPoint.com
US State Of Maryland May Start Stage 1 Of Reopening Next Week - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The US state of Maryland may begin the initial stage of reopening the economy if the declining trend in hospitalizations and intensive care unit (ICU) placements of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients continues, Governor Larry Hogan said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"Over the past seven days we have seen a good trend in hospitalizations with five straight days downward and then a little bump up yesterday, but overall we are down slightly from where we were a week ago," Hogan said. "Even more encouraging is that our ICU numbers have been basically flat level at a plateau for eight straight days. If these days continue into next week, we will be ready to lift the stay-at-home order and to begin stage one of our Recovery Plan.

"

Hogan also said that beginning on Thursday at 7:00 a.m. the list of "safe foot" activities will be broadened to include golf, tennis, boating, fishing, camping and others.

"We are opening closed functions at our state parks, including all state beaches, for walking and exercise as well as safe playgrounds at state parks. And local governments will have the flexibility to take similar actions at their discretion," Hogan said.

However, Hogan emphasized that it remains critical for the public to continue to practice physical distancing and take actions to maintain safety

