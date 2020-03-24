UrduPoint.com
US State Of Maryland Registers 349 New COVID-19 Cases, Biggest 1-Day Increase

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:35 PM

The US state of Maryland on Tuesday registered the biggest one-day spike of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases since the beginning the epidemic, with the total number reaching 349, governor spokesperson Mike Ricci said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The US state of Maryland on Tuesday registered the biggest one-day spike of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases since the beginning the epidemic, with the total number reaching 349, governor spokesperson Mike Ricci said in a statement.

"Maryland has 349 confirmed cases of the COVID-19.

This is our biggest one-day jump to date," Ricci said via Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said the state experienced a 60 percent increase in cases over a week.

Hogan also announced the opening of a new field hospital in Baltimore - Maryland's biggest city - to treat people infected with the novel coronavirus.

