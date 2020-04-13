UrduPoint.com
US State Of Maryland Reports First Prison Inmate Dies From COVID-19 - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:08 PM

The US state of Maryland has recorded the first death of a prison inmate from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the state's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The US state of Maryland has recorded the first death of a prison inmate from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the state's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said in a statement on Monday.

"The Department recorded its first death related to the COVID-19 virus on Saturday," the statement said. "The inmate was in his 60s and had serious underlying medical conditions.

"

Maryland authorities have confirmed 93 COVID-19 cases in ten prisons in the state. The infected persons include 18 inmates and 75 officers, probation employees, contractors, health and administrative officials.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the number of people in the United States who have contracted the novel coronavirus approaches 556,000 and the number of people who have died from complications related to the virus stands at 21,154.

