US State Of Maryland Reports Number Of COVID-19 Cases Increase To 149 - Official

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:43 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The US state of Maryland has registered 149 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the spokesman for the state's governor, Mike Ricci, said in a statement on Friday.

"Today's Maryland COVID-19 count: 149," Ricci said via Twitter.

Three cases have been confirmed among children, but no one of them hospitalized at this time, he added.

According to data from Maryland's Health Department, almost every third case was registered in Montgomery county. Another 31 cases were registered in Prince George country. Both counties located near the US capital of Washington, DC.

On Thursday, Maryland authorities reported the first case of death from complications related to the novel coronavirus infection.

