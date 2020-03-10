UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:30 AM

US State of Maryland Suspends Out-of-State Officials Visits Due to COVID-19 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The US state of Maryland has suspended all out-of state visits for government officials due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Governor Larry Hogan said in a press conference.

"We are issuing guidance to cancel all out-of-state travels for all state employees," Hogan told reporters on Monday.

Hogan noted that Maryland's state government remains "fully operational," but its agencies should prepare for a period of mandatory telework to limit the spread of infection.

The Maryland authorities have so far confirmed five cases of infection with the COVID-19.

Hogan said several other people in Maryland have exhibited what appear to be COVID-19 symptoms, but the results of their tests have not come back yet.

Hogan advised people over 60 years of age and those with health conditions to stay at home "as long as possible" and avoid large gatherings.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States surpassed 600 on Monday, including 23 deaths, local media reported.

