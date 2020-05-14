UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Of Maryland To End Stay-Home Emergency Order On Friday - Governor Hogan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:40 AM

US State of Maryland to End Stay-Home Emergency Order on Friday - Governor Hogan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The US state of Maryland will be lifting its stay-at-home order over the coronavirus pandemic emergency on Friday, Governor Larry Hogan said in a statement.

"Effective this Friday, May 15 at 5 p.m. [9:00 p.m.

GMT], we will be lifting the Stay at Home order and moving instead to a Safer at Home public health advisory," Hogan said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Hogan said the move could be taken because the state had maintained a trend of declining numbers of new COVID-19 cases for a 14 -day or two-week period.

However, immediately to the south of Maryland, authorities in Washington, DC, the US capital, extended their own lockdown, which had been due to expire on Friday, until June 8.

Related Topics

Governor Washington May June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

3 hours ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

4 hours ago

Urban air quality improves in US as coronavirus em ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.