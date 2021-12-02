US State of Minnesota Confirms Case of COVID-19 Omicron Variant - Health Dept.

A second US case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has surfaced in the state of Minnesota, one day after an initial case was confirmed in California, health officials said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) A second US case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has surfaced in the state of Minnesota, one day after an initial case was confirmed in California, health officials said on Thursday.

"Lab testing confirms state's first COVID-19 case involving Omicron variant," the Minnesota Department of Health said in a Twitter message.

The person is an adult male resident of Hennepin County, had been vaccinated, and experienced mild symptoms that have resolved. The person reported traveling to New York City before becoming infected, the department said.