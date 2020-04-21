US State of Missouri Sues China Over Novel Coronavirus Outbreak - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The US state of Missouri said in a statement on Tuesday that it has filed a lawsuit against the Chinese government and Communist Party seeking compensation for damages caused by the Chinese authorities' cover-up of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak during the critical initial stages.

"In a historical move, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit today against the Chinese government, Chinese Communist Party and other Chinese officials and institutions, alleging that their actions to suppress information, arrest whistleblowers, and deny the contagious nature of the 2019 novel Coronavirus led to loss of life and severe economic consequences in Missouri," the statement said.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, alleges that China's mismanagements caused a global pandemic that was unnecessary and preventable.

"In Missouri, the impact of the virus is very real - thousands have been infected and many have died, families have been separated from dying loved ones, small businesses are shuttering their doors and those living paycheck to paycheck are struggling to put food on their table," Schmitt said.

The lawsuit seeks relief on one count of public nuisance, one count of abnormally dangerous activities and two counts of breach of duty.

Possible remedies could include civil penalties and restitution, abatement of the public nuisance, cessation of abnormally dangerous activities, punitive damages and more, according to the statement.