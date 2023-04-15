UrduPoint.com

US State Of Montana Passes Bill Banning TikTok Amid Concerns Over Privacy, China Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The legislature of the US state of Montana banned social media application TikTok amid concerns about its privacy policies and ties to the Chinese government.

The Montana House of Representatives passed the bill on Friday in a vote of 54-43.

"Tiktok may not operate within the territorial jurisdiction of Montana," the bill text said.

The legislation prohibits entities from offering the option to download TikTok's mobile application, according to the bill text.

The bill stipulates a $10,000 fine for each violation, with an additional $10,000 for every continued day of violation.

The legislation provides an exception for law enforcement, national security and "essential government uses" of the app permitted by the state's governor.

The bill is effective January 1, 2024 unless vetoed by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte.

The legislation cites ties between TikTok and parent company ByteDance, which is based in China, as reason for the ban. The Chinese government exercises control over ByteDance and can direct the company to share user information, including real-time physical user location data, the bill said.

The legislation comes as other Federal agencies and lawmakers have weighed bans on TikTok amid the privacy and national security concerns.

