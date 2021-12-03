UrduPoint.com

US State Of Nebraska Detects Six Cases Of Omicron Coronavirus Variant - Health Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Six new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in the US state of Nebraska, the Nebraska Public Health Solutions District said on Friday in a press release.

"The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the Nebraska Public Health Solutions (PHS) District, and the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) have detected six cases of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 among district residents.

The first case was likely exposed during international travel to Nigeria, returned on November 23rd, and became symptomatic on November 24th," the press release said.

The other five cases were likely contracted through contact with the first case. Only one of the six infected individuals was vaccinated, the press release said. None have required hospitalization, and case investigations and contact tracing are ongoing, the press release added.

