US State of New Jersey COVID-19 Cases Approach 30,000 With 646 Fatalities - Governor

The US State of New Jersey reported a total of 646 fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 29,895 people who have tested positive for the virus, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press release on Friday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The US State of New Jersey reported a total of 646 fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 29,895 people who have tested positive for the virus, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press release on Friday.

"We are reporting an additional 4,372 positive cases and it brings our statewide total to 29,895," Murphy said.

"We have lost another 113 of our fellow New Jerseyans to COVID-19-related complications. And to date, we have lost 646 members of our extraordinary broad, loving, precious and diverse family."

Murphy said that to honor the residents lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and those who will be lost, all flags across New Jersey will be lowered to half-staff for an indefinite period.

As of Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases across the United States exceeded 258,000 and the number of deaths increased to 6,586.