US State of New Jersey Records 17 More COVID-19 Deaths, Bringing Total to 44 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has registered 17 more coronavirus-related (COVID-19) deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 44, while the number of confirmed cases has surged by 846, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press release on Tuesday.

"We are recording today an additional 846 residents testing positive, bringing the statewide total to 3,675," Murphy said. "We have also learned with a heavy, heavy heart of an additional 17 COVID-19-related deaths. We have now lost 44 fellow New Jerseyians."

Murphy added that the updated statistics makes New Jersey the number two state in the United States in the number of registered COVID-19 cases.