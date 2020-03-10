US State of New Jersey Records First Coronavirus Death - Governor

The US state of New Jersey has recorded its first coronavirus-related fatality, Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement on Tuesday

"We are sad to report the first death in a case of COVID-19 in New Jersey.

Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We remain vigilant to doing all we can across all levels of government to protect the people of New Jersey," Murphy said.

The deceased is a male in his 60s from Bergen County, the governor added.