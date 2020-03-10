UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Of New Jersey Records First Coronavirus Death - Governor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:11 PM

US State of New Jersey Records First Coronavirus Death - Governor

The US state of New Jersey has recorded its first coronavirus-related fatality, Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has recorded its first coronavirus-related fatality, Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are sad to report the first death in a case of COVID-19 in New Jersey.

Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We remain vigilant to doing all we can across all levels of government to protect the people of New Jersey," Murphy said.

The deceased is a male in his 60s from Bergen County, the governor added.

Related Topics

Governor Male Bergen Family All From Government Sad

Recent Stories

AED1.8 trillion of fund transfers between UAE bank ..

43 minutes ago

UAE stocks rebound, gaining AED31.8 bn

58 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association for increase in the n ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Air says resuming flights to Europe

2 minutes ago

Citizens demand additional staff at Pakistan Insti ..

2 minutes ago

Spain halts Italy flights, closes schools as virus ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.