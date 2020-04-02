UrduPoint.com
US State Of New Jersey Reports Over 25,500 Coronavirus Cases, 537 Deaths - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:50 PM

US State of New Jersey Reports Over 25,500 Coronavirus Cases, 537 Deaths - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The US state of New Jersey has confirmed 25,590 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with 537 fatalities, Governor Phil Murphy said in a briefing.

"We've received 3,489 new positive COVID-19 cases since yesterday, bringing our total to 25,590," Murphy said. "We've lost another 182 members of our New Jersey family to COVID-19-related complications. We've now lost a total of 537 precious souls."

Murphy said New Jersey will obtain three military field hospitals to increase the state's bed capacity by 1,000.

The governor also said he signed an executive order authorizing the requisition of medical supplies and equipment for the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This may run the gamut from N95 masks and other PPE [personal protective equipment], to ventilators," Murphy said.

The United States has more than 226,000 COVID-19 cases with 5,316 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University's latest tally.

