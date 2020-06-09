UrduPoint.com
US State Of New Jersey To Lift Stay-at-Home Order Later On Tuesday - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement on Tuesday that he will sign an executive order to lift the state's stay-at-home order, which was put in place to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Today, I'm signing an executive order lifting our stay-at-home order," Murphy said.

However, Murphy said indoor gatherings will be allowed at 25 percent capacity and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 100 people, especially for protests or outdoor religious services.

Murphy said the number of people allowed at gatherings will be raised to 250 on June 22 and then to 500 on July 3.

The governor also said pools will be allowed to open on June 22, including other outdoor recreational and entertainment businesses, but amusement parks, water parks and arcades will have to remain closed.

Murphy said the number of hospitalizations, patients in intensive care units and patients on ventilators continues to decrease in the state.

To date, New Jersey has reported 164,796 novel coronavirus cases and 12,303 virus-related deaths.

