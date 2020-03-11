US State of New York Reports 39 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total to 212 - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The total number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the US state of New York climbed to 212, with 39 new confirmed cases, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Cuomo displayed a table during the briefing which read that 13 new cases were detected in Westchester County, 12 in New York City, 9 in Nassau County, 5 in Suffolk, 6 in Rockland, 2 in Saratoga and 1 in Ulster.

On Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 cases registered in New York State stood at 173.