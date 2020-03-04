UrduPoint.com
US State Of North Carolina Reports First Case Of Coronavirus - Governor

Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

US State of North Carolina Reports First Case of Coronavirus - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Health officials have confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in the US state of North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"We have confirmed our first presumptive positive results for the new coronavirus in North Carolina," Cooper said.

Cooper said the infected individual contracted the virus during a trip to the state of Washington, which just confirmed its ninth coronavirus death earlier in the day. The individual was exposed to the novel coronavirus at a long-term care facility where there is a current outbreak.

Health officials in North Carolina are working to prevent any spread of the novel coronavirus that may be caused by the infected individual, Cooper said adding that they do expect to see more cases in the state.

The individual is doing well and is in isolation at home, Cooper said.

Earlier on Tuesday, health officials in the US state of Washington reported a ninth death from the coronavirus outbreak with 27 confirmed cases and 231 people under public health supervision.

The novel coroanvirus has killed more than 3,100 people worldwide and infected more than 90,000 others.

