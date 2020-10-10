US State of Ohio County Bungles Nearly 50,000 Mail-In Ballots - Local Election Board

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) A single county in the US state of Ohio has admitted that almost 50,000 mail-in ballots sent to voters could not be used and will have to be replaced, the local election board said in a statement.

"We can now confirm that 49,669 voters received an incorrect ballot," the Franklin County Board of Elections (FCBoE) said in a tweet on Friday.

Those voters will be contacted directly by the Franklin County Board of Elections and a replacement ballot will be mailed to them, the board added.

The faulty ballots affected around six percent of the county's 880,000 voters. Ohio is regarded as a key battlefield state that both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden hope to win. According to an average of the most recent five surveys posted on poll aggregator Realclearpolitics.com, the race is practically tied, with Biden having a minuscule 0.1% edge.