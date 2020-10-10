UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Of Ohio County Bungles Nearly 50,000 Mail-In Ballots - Local Election Board

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 02:20 AM

US State of Ohio County Bungles Nearly 50,000 Mail-In Ballots - Local Election Board

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) A single county in the US state of Ohio has admitted that almost 50,000 mail-in ballots sent to voters could not be used and will have to be replaced, the local election board said in a statement.

"We can now confirm that 49,669 voters received an incorrect ballot," the Franklin County Board of Elections (FCBoE) said in a tweet on Friday.

Those voters will be contacted directly by the Franklin County Board of Elections and a replacement ballot will be mailed to them, the board added.

The faulty ballots affected around six percent of the county's 880,000 voters. Ohio is regarded as a key battlefield state that both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden hope to win. According to an average of the most recent five surveys posted on poll aggregator Realclearpolitics.com, the race is practically tied, with Biden having a minuscule 0.1% edge.

Related Topics

Election Trump Race

Recent Stories

HCHF discusses prospects for cooperation with UNES ..

2 hours ago

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programme’ ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

3 hours ago

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronaviru ..

2 hours ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Mov ..

2 hours ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.