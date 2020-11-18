US State of Ohio Governor Imposes 21-Day Curfew to Curb COVID-19 Surge

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The US state of Ohio is imposing a curfew that will last for 21 days to contain the spread of COVID-19, Governor Mike DeWine said in a statement.

"We are issuing a curfew in Ohio that will start Thursday. This will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. [EST] for 21 days. We believe this will help reduce #COVID19 spread," the governor said in a tweet Tuesday.

The curfew will not apply to essential workers, people who have an emergency or medical need, DeWine said adding that the public can go to the grocery store and to pick up a carry-out or drive-thru meal.

DeWine urged people in Ohio to make an extra effort to avoid contact with other people and to wear a mask as steps to prevent hospitals in the state from being overwhelmed.

US governors across the United States are reimposing restrictions as a third wave of COVID-19 cases surges across the country, overwhelming some hospitals in certain hotspot cities.

The United States has confirmed more than 11.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 248,400 deaths caused by the disease as of Tuesday night, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.