US State of Oklahoma Lifts Remaining Coronavirus Restrictions - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The US State of Oklahoma is ready to get back to normal by lifting the remaining coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions, Governor Kevin Stitt said in a press briefing.

"Because of the progress we've made, I'll be issuing a new executive order tomorrow. There will be no state-wide restrictions on events and Oklahomans. I'm also removing the requirement to wear a mask in state buildings," Stitt said on Thursday.

As more Oklahomans continue to get vaccines, wearing a mask should be a personal decision based on circumstances, Stitt added.

The governor said more than 400,000 people have been vaccinated for the coronavirus in Oklahoma out of a population of 4 million.

Oklahoma has reported 430,000 coronavirus cases, with 4,700 virus-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

In the recent days, the states of Texas, Maryland, Connecticut, Mississippi, Arizona, West Virginia and Wyoming made similar announcements they were lifting the coronavirus restrictions.