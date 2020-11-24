US State of Pennsylvania Certifies Biden as Winner in Election - Governor

Pennsylvania has certified its election results and declared projected President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the November election in the state, giving him all 20 of its electoral college votes, Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Pennsylvania has certified its election results and declared projected President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the November election in the state, giving him all 20 of its electoral college votes, Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today [Pennsylvania State Department] certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States," Wolf said via Twitter. "As required by Federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."