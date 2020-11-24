US State of Pennsylvania Certifies Biden as Winner in Presidential Election - Governor

Pennsylvania has certified its election results and declared Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3 US presidential election in the state, giving him 20 electoral college votes, Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Pennsylvania has certified its election results and declared Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3 US presidential election in the state, giving him 20 electoral college votes, Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today [the Pennsylvania State Department] certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States," Wolf said via Twitter. "As required by Federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

Biden defeated President Donald Trump by 80,555 votes in the battleground state, according to the final tally from the Pennsylvania Secretary of State.

The data shows Biden had 3,458,229 votes while Trump received 3,377,674 votes.

State officials in Michigan, another key battleground state where Trump challenged the results, certified the election results on Monday.

Trump has said he won the election but victory was snatched from him via massive fraud and acts of impropriety. Trump has sought recounts in several states and filed lawsuits in state and federal courts, saying only legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should be discarded. Some states have said they found no evidence of substantial fraud and irregularities.