US State Of Pennsylvania Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:30 PM

Pennsylvania reported its first two coronavirus cases, Governor Tom Wolf announced in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Pennsylvania reported its first two coronavirus cases, Governor Tom Wolf announced in a press release on Friday.

"We anticipated this very scenario and have been preparing for Pennsylvanians to become impacted by this virus," Governor Wolf said. "We are prepared to mitigate the spread of this virus.

"

One infected individual recently traveled overseas and the second victim visited a part of the United States where the virus was present, the release said.

Four other states reported their first cases of the disease on Thursday, with 22 of 50 states infected as of Friday morning.

More than 230 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, including a total of 14 deaths. According to Johns Hopkins University, there are now more than 100,000 confirmed cases worldwide, including over 3,400 deaths, since the outbreak in China in December.

