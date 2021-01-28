US State of South Carolina Confirms 2 Cases of S. African COVID-19 Variant - Health Dept.

UrduPoint.com
The US state of South Carolina has confirmed the first two known cases in the United States of the South African novel coronavirus strain, the state's Health Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The US state of South Carolina has confirmed the first two known cases in the United States of the South African novel coronavirus strain, the state's Health Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today the detection of two cases associated with the SARS-CoV-2 variant that first emerged recently in South Africa. These are the first two cases of this variant in the United States," the release said.

More Stories From World

