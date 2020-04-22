UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Of South Carolina School System To Stay Closed At Least Until August - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:55 PM

US State of South Carolina School System to Stay Closed at Least Until August - Governor

The US state of South Carolina has decided to keep its school system closed until the summer recess and will wait several months before deciding whether it is safe to reopen schools for the fall term in August, Governor Henry McMaster told a press conference on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The US state of South Carolina has decided to keep its school system closed until the summer recess and will wait several months before deciding whether it is safe to reopen schools for the fall term in August, Governor Henry McMaster told a press conference on Wednesday.

"We have decided not to reopen the schools for the rest of the school year," McMaster said. "I will issue that order next week."

South Carolina Superintendent of education Molly Mitchell Spearman said the governor's decision had been a hard one to make, but was essential to maintain public health and safety.

"Governor, you have made a very difficult decision, but you have made the right decision. ... Our buildings will not open for the rest of the year, but our instruction will continue," she said.

The governor's decision was in the opposite direction of policy on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic made by the larger state of Georgia next to South Carolina where moves have already been started to relax the social distancing and lockdown guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease.

Related Topics

Governor Education Mitchell Georgia August Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Qasim Khan Suri urges philanthropists, welfare org ..

2 minutes ago

GEPCO case: NAB files appeal against acquittal of ..

2 minutes ago

245 persons, eight tailors arrested for flouting s ..

2 minutes ago

Railways reservation offices to work in two shifts ..

2 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Iran Must Be Held Accountable for Its ..

34 minutes ago

Sindh govt challenges Daniel Pearl murder case ver ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.