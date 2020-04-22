US State of South Carolina School System to Stay Closed at Least Until August - Governor

The US state of South Carolina has decided to keep its school system closed until the summer recess and will wait several months before deciding whether it is safe to reopen schools for the fall term in August, Governor Henry McMaster told a press conference on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The US state of South Carolina has decided to keep its school system closed until the summer recess and will wait several months before deciding whether it is safe to reopen schools for the fall term in August, Governor Henry McMaster told a press conference on Wednesday.

"We have decided not to reopen the schools for the rest of the school year," McMaster said. "I will issue that order next week."

South Carolina Superintendent of education Molly Mitchell Spearman said the governor's decision had been a hard one to make, but was essential to maintain public health and safety.

"Governor, you have made a very difficult decision, but you have made the right decision. ... Our buildings will not open for the rest of the year, but our instruction will continue," she said.

The governor's decision was in the opposite direction of policy on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic made by the larger state of Georgia next to South Carolina where moves have already been started to relax the social distancing and lockdown guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease.