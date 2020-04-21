US State of Tennessee to End Stay-At-Home Order April 30, Open Economy Soon - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The US state of Tennessee will begin a phased reopening of the its economy next week as the stay-at-home order expires at the end of the month, Governor Bill Lee announced in a press release.

"The order for Tennesseans to remain at home will expire April 30, with the vast majority of businesses in 89 counties allowed to re-open on May 1," Lee said on Monday. "While I am not extending the safer at home order past the end of April, we are working directly with our major metropolitan areas to ensure they are in a position to reopen as soon and safely as possible.

"

Lee emphasized the importance of the continued use of social distancing measures.

"Social distancing works and as we open up our economy it will be more important than ever that we keep social distancing as lives and livelihoods depend on it," Lee said.

The governor pointed out that plans for resuming business operations are being developed by the state's Economic Recovery Group (ERG) composed of 30 leaders from the public and private sector.

The ERG collectively represents businesses that employ more than140,000 Tennesseans, Lee added.