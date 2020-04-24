UrduPoint.com
US State Of Tennessee To Reopen Some Businesses As COVID-19 Retreats - Governor

Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The US state of Tennessee will partially reopen some businesses next week as the novel coronavirus outbreak recedes and the economic situation gets increasingly dire, Governor Bill Lee announced on Friday.

The reopening plan, dubbed "The Tennessee Pledge," allows restaurants and retailers to resume operations at 50 percent of their capacity in 89 out of the state's 95 counties.

"Restaurants in 89 counties... are cleared to open up on Monday, April 27. Retailers in 89 counties outside the six counties of major metros will be allowed to operate on Wednesday, April 29, at 50 percent capacity," Lee said during a news conference.

However, services designated as "close contact" will remain closed at least until May.

"Close contact services will continue to be on hold for at least a couple more weeks - Barbershops, salons, tattoo, massage - services that are virtually impossible to socially distance," Lee said.

The governor pointed out that the reopening businesses are expected to continue social distancing practices and allow their employees to work from home whenever possible.

Lee noted that Tennessee meets the Federal "gating criteria" for embarking on an economic reopening.

"For the past three weeks both flu and COVID-19 symptoms have been on the decrease in almost every hospital in Tennessee. We are meeting that important benchmark. For more than two weeks we have seen a steady downward trajectory in the growth rate of COVID-19 cases. We also have stable hospital capacity all across Tennessee and now we have the ability to test frontline healthcare workers without delay," Lee said.

Lee also said the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on Tennessee's economy as 15 percent of the state's workforce - 400.000 residents - filed unemployment claims this week.

State officials have predicted the Tennessee GDP would lose 5 percent in 2020 with $870 million lost in revenues in March alone across some of the state's largest industries.

