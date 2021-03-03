UrduPoint.com
US State Of Texas Lifts COVID-19 Mask Mandate, Allows All Businesses To Reopen - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:10 AM

US State of Texas Lifts COVID-19 Mask Mandate, Allows All Businesses to Reopen - Governor

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday said he was rolling back novel coronavirus-related restrictions by lifting a statewide mask mandate and allowing all businesses in the state to reopen.

"Effective next Wednesday, all businesses of any type are allowed to open 100 percent, that includes any type of entity in Texas. Also, I'm ending the statewide mask mandate," Abbott said in a press conference.

