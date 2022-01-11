US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity After Increase in COVID-19 Cases - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The US state of Virginia is expanding the number of available hospital beds to be able to cope with the increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients, outgoing Governor Ralph Northam said in an order on Monday.

"Governor Northam today took steps to increase Virginia's hospital capacity and support healthcare workers responding to COVID-19, after a record number of hospitalizations were posted on Friday of last week," the release said. "He issued a limited 30-day order to expand the number of available hospital beds."

Northam also ordered increased staffing capacity at hospitals and nursing homes and permitted public health agencies greater flexibility in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.

"Health care workers and hospitals are exhausted, and they are again facing increasing numbers of patients, affecting their ability to provide care. These steps will help ease the strain, giving medical professionals more flexibility to care for people," the release added.

More than 3,500 patients statewide are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and intensive care unit hospitalizations have more than doubled since December 1, 2021, according to the release.