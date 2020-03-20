UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Of Virginia Confirms 114 Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths - Health Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

US State of Virginia Confirms 114 Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths - Health Commissioner

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Hundred and fourteen people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and two persons died from the disease in the US state of Virginia, the state's Health Commissioner Norman Oliver told reporters on Friday.

"In the Commonwealth of Virginia, our current count is 114 cases," Oliver said.

"Nineteen people were hospitalized. We have 2 deaths."

Oliver warned that the number of people infected with the virus may increase as Virginia's state laboratories have another 35 tests to process during the day.

The Health Commissioner noted there is no vaccine for the COVID-19 at present and social distancing and proper hygiene remains the best way to prevent the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Died Virginia Norman May From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

4 minutes ago

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

23 minutes ago

Paris Police to Increase Monitoring for Quarantine ..

25 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Hurts Tourism in Estonia, Tur ..

25 minutes ago

Greece Stops Tourist Trips to Islands to Curb Spre ..

25 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam University establishes Anti Corona Re ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.