US State of Virginia Confirms 114 Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths - Health Commissioner

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Hundred and fourteen people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and two persons died from the disease in the US state of Virginia, the state's Health Commissioner Norman Oliver told reporters on Friday.

"In the Commonwealth of Virginia, our current count is 114 cases," Oliver said.

"Nineteen people were hospitalized. We have 2 deaths."

Oliver warned that the number of people infected with the virus may increase as Virginia's state laboratories have another 35 tests to process during the day.

The Health Commissioner noted there is no vaccine for the COVID-19 at present and social distancing and proper hygiene remains the best way to prevent the spread of the virus.