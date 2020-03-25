UrduPoint.com
US State Of Virginia Confirms 290 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths - Health Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

US State of Virginia Confirms 290 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths - Health Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The US state of Virginia has registered 290 cases and seven deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Deputy Commissioner of Population Health Laurie Forlano said during a briefing on Tuesday.

"We have confirmed 290 cases and seven deaths statewide," Forlano told reporters.

One man in his 70s with underlying conditions, who was hospitalized in Virginia Beach, was reported dead.

"This is the first reported death of a hospitalized patient who had tested positive," Forlano said.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases has been registered in two counties close to Washington, DC, Forlano added.

US health officials had confirmed more than 50,200 COVID-19 cases and 606 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

