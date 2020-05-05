US State of Virginia May Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Next Week - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Virginia may begin to ease restrictions related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as early as next week but extend economic closure until May 14, Governor Ralph Northam told reporters on Monday.

"We are not entering Phase 1 [of economy reopening] today nor this week. Based on the data, I expect we would may be able to enter it as soon as next week," Northam said during press briefing.

State authorities anticipate three phases of that plan, each of which will last about three weeks, he added.

"In these phases we will continue to ease restrictions. To enter to Phase 3, we are looking for no rebounds for a sustained period of time," the governor noted.

In the meantime, Northam has extended his executive order restricting business activity and banning mass gatherings until the evening of May 14. The state would also adjust current stay-at-home orders to "safer at home," guidelines

Governor warned Virginians that the coronavirus will not go away until the vaccination appears. This may happen by the end of 2020 or may take another 1-2 years, he suggested.

As of Monday, Virginia has registered almost 20,000 COVID-19 cases and 684 deaths related to the coronavirus.