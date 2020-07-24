UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Of Virginia Removes Confederate Monuments From Capitol - Speaker

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 08:43 PM

US State of Virginia Removes Confederate Monuments From Capitol - Speaker

The US state of Virginia has removed all statues of Confederate leaders from the Capitol building in Richmond, Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The US state of Virginia has removed all statues of Confederate leaders from the Capitol building in Richmond, Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said in a statement on Friday.

"Removal of the {General Robert] Lee Statue and Confederate busts began last evening and was completed this morning," Filler-Corn said, adding that other artifacts had been removed.

Filler-Corn said the presence of the monuments in the Old House Chamber in Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy, had served as "a painful reminder of the deep-rooted wounds of slavery."

Calls for the removal of Confederate monuments have grown in recent months amid a nationwide anti-racism movement ignited by the May 25 killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

But several recent attempts to remove such artifacts in Virginia have ignited controversy, protests and counter-protests, as well as drawn-out legal battles, with some residents arguing that the state's history, though checkered, should be preserved.

Filler-Corn did not announce the removal in advance, thereby averting any protests or legal challenges to the move.

"Virginia has a story to tell that extends far beyond glorifying the Confederacy and its participants. The Confederacy's Primary objective in the Civil War was to preserve an ideology that maintained the enslavement of human beings," she said in the statement. "Now is the time to provide context to our Capitol to truly tell the commonwealth's whole history."

Along with the statue of General Robert E. Lee, Filler-Corn ordered the removal of other artifacts recognizing Confederate leaders including Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson and Jefferson Davis.

Related Topics

Police Richmond George Virginia Jackson Minneapolis Chamber May All From

Recent Stories

HRCP warns Punjab assembly of fueling bigotry

53 minutes ago

President&#039;s pardoning of prisoners is generou ..

1 hour ago

AJK President hails performance of state Ombudsman

1 hour ago

Mafia is behind flour price hike: Khurum Sher zama ..

1 hour ago

Hot, humid weather forecast in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

KP govt takes steps for minorities 'uplift, prospe ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.