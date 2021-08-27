UrduPoint.com

US State Of Washington Eradicates 1st Asian Giant Hornet Nest Of 2021 - Agriculture Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

US State of Washington Eradicates 1st Asian Giant Hornet Nest of 2021 - Agriculture Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The US state of Washington in the Pacific Northwest, where non-native Asian giant hornets first invaded the United States, wiped out the first nest of this year's hornet season, the state Agriculture Department (WSDA) said on Thursday.

"While we are glad to have found and eradicated this nest so early in the season, this detection proves how important public reporting continues to be," WSDA managing entomologist Sven Spichiger said in a press release. "We expect there are more nests out there and, like this one, we hope to find them before they can produce new queens."

The eradication began with workers in garb resembling spacesuits vacuuming 113 worker hornets from a nest in a dead tree in rural Whatcom County - the site where the killer insects were first detected in the United States in 2019, the release said.

After clearing dead wood, workers in garb resembling spacesuits captured an additional 67 additional hornets using nets before sending infected portions of the tree with an estimated 1,500 bugs to Washington State University for further analysis, the release added.

Asian giant hornets - often called "murder hornets" - are the world's largest, with queens measuring up to 2 inches in length. They can conduct mass attacks on honey bee hives, destroying the hive in a matter of hours.

While the release made no mention of a threat to humans, the insects not native to North America kill up to 50 people a year in Japan.

Related Topics

Dead Murder World Washington Agriculture Japan United States SITE 2019 From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE begins hosting, providing social care for Afgh ..

UAE begins hosting, providing social care for Afghan families under Mohamed bin ..

56 minutes ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuati ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation of Australian citizens from ..

1 hour ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan plying key role for peace in region, says ..

Pakistan plying key role for peace in region, says Governor Balochistan

1 hour ago
 UK to Continue Evacuations From Afghanistan Despit ..

UK to Continue Evacuations From Afghanistan Despite Explosions in Kabul - Johnso ..

1 hour ago
 New Threat of Car Bombing at North Gate of Kabul A ..

New Threat of Car Bombing at North Gate of Kabul Airport - Reports

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.