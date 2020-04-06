US State Of Wisconsin Postpones Primary Election Until June 9 Due To COVID-19 - Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 11:20 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The US state of Wisconsin will postpone the presidential Primary election planned for Tuesday due to concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Governor Tony Evers said in an executive order on Monday.
"In light of the current public health emergency... I, Tony Evers, Governor of the State of Wisconsin... suspend in-person voting for April 7, 2020, until June 9, 2020, unless the Legislature passes and the Governor approves a different date for in-person voting," Evers said.