US State Of Wisconsin Postpones Primary Election Until June 9 Due To COVID-19 - Governor

US State of Wisconsin Postpones Primary Election Until June 9 Due to COVID-19 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The US state of Wisconsin will postpone the presidential Primary election planned for Tuesday due to concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Governor Tony Evers said in an executive order on Monday.

"In light of the current public health emergency... I, Tony Evers, Governor of the State of Wisconsin... suspend in-person voting for April 7, 2020, until June 9, 2020, unless the Legislature passes and the Governor approves a different date for in-person voting," Evers said.

