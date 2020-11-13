US State of Wisconsin Preparing for Potential Ballot Recount - Election Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The US state of Wisconsin is preparing for a recount of the contested presidential election results, Wisconsin's chief election official, Meagan Wolfe, said during a briefing.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump by 20,427 votes in the state, according to an unofficial tally by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Wisconsin carries ten electoral votes.

"We're preparing for the potential of a recount," Wolfe said on Thursday.

In Wisconsin, a recount can be initiated by the runner-up in a race in which the difference between two candidates is 1 percent or less. Trump currently trails by 0.62 percent.

Should the Trump campaign go forth with a recount as it has promised, it will have to cover the costs.

Wolfe said the recount costs in 2020 are expected to be similar to the $2 million price tag of the 2016 presidential election recount.

Wolfe said Wisconsin counties are in the process of certifying the unofficial tally and expect to complete authentication by November 17 and state certification will be conducted on December 1.

The Trump campaign would have until November 18 at 5:00 p.m. local time to file an application for a recount.

If the Trump campaign is not satisfied with the recount, it can bring the matter to court for adjudication.

Incumbent President Donald Trump has asserted that he won the 2020 election but victory has been stolen from him via a massive fraud and is seeking redress via recounts and lawsuits in state and Federal courts.