UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Of Wisconsin Preparing For Potential Ballot Recount - Election Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:00 AM

US State of Wisconsin Preparing for Potential Ballot Recount - Election Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The US state of Wisconsin is preparing for a recount of the contested presidential election results, Wisconsin's chief election official, Meagan Wolfe, said during a briefing.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump by 20,427 votes in the state, according to an unofficial tally by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Wisconsin carries ten electoral votes.

"We're preparing for the potential of a recount," Wolfe said on Thursday.

In Wisconsin, a recount can be initiated by the runner-up in a race in which the difference between two candidates is 1 percent or less. Trump currently trails by 0.62 percent.

Should the Trump campaign go forth with a recount as it has promised, it will have to cover the costs.

Wolfe said the recount costs in 2020 are expected to be similar to the $2 million price tag of the 2016 presidential election recount.

Wolfe said Wisconsin counties are in the process of certifying the unofficial tally and expect to complete authentication by November 17 and state certification will be conducted on December 1.

The Trump campaign would have until November 18 at 5:00 p.m. local time to file an application for a recount.

If the Trump campaign is not satisfied with the recount, it can bring the matter to court for adjudication.

Incumbent President Donald Trump has asserted that he won the 2020 election but victory has been stolen from him via a massive fraud and is seeking redress via recounts and lawsuits in state and Federal courts.

Related Topics

Election Trump Price November December 2016 2020 From Race Million Court P

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

3 hours ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

3 hours ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

3 hours ago

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before ..

2 hours ago

Trump Renews Declaration of Nuclear Proliferation ..

2 hours ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.