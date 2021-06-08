UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Offers 'joints For Jabs' To Boost Covid Vaccine Use

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:49 PM

US state offers 'joints for jabs' to boost Covid vaccine use

The US state of Washington is offering "joints for jabs," in the latest innovative bid to get more Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 as inoculation rates continue to slow

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The US state of Washington is offering "joints for jabs," in the latest innovative bid to get more Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 as inoculation rates continue to slow.

Cannabis dispensaries in the northwestern state -- where recreational marijuana sales were legalized in 2012 -- will be allowed to offer one free, pre-rolled joint to anyone aged 21 or above who gets vaccinated at an in-store clinic.

The move follows a decision last month to allow bars and other liquor licensees to provide one free alcoholic drink to adults in Washington state who receive their jabs within a six-week "window." Just over half of Washington state adults (54 percent) have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to recent health department figures.

But the pace of inoculations has slowed down across much of the country in recent weeks, leading to a flurry of measures to encourage more uptake.

Several states including California and Ohio have operated vaccine "lotteries" offering cash prizes or college scholarships to randomly selected vaccine recipients.

Other inducements have included free sports tickets, airline flights and beers, while an Arizona cannabis dispensary has already experimented with giving free products to those receiving jabs.

Washington state's temporary "joints for jabs" exemption -- which was requested by cannabis retailers, with participation optional for each vendor -- will run until July 12.

President Joe Biden has set a target of getting at least one vaccine shot into the arms of 70 percent of American adults by July 4 -- the nation's Independence Day.

According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the current figure stands at 63.7 percent.

Related Topics

Sports Washington Independence July Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

France's Macron slapped in face during crowd stop

2 minutes ago

Culture dept, PTI Sports & Culture Wing to work to ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses petition against an employ ..

2 minutes ago

Fans at England's Euro games to use vaccine passpo ..

3 minutes ago

Renault charged with 'deceit' in diesel emissions ..

5 minutes ago

Canada posts trade surplus due to slow auto sector ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.