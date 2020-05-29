UrduPoint.com
US State Police Arrest CNN Crew During Live Broadcast In Protest-Hit Minneapolis

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:18 PM

Minnesota state police arrested a CNN crew during a live broadcast from the protest-ravaged US city of Minneapolis on Friday morning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Minnesota state police arrested a CNN crew during a live broadcast from the protest-ravaged US city of Minneapolis on Friday morning.

In the video from the scene, CNN reporter Omar Jimenez is seen covering the aftermath of violent protests that erupted this week over the death in custody of an African-American resident when he is handcuffed and led away by state patrol officers.

This was despite the journalist identifying himself and offering to change the broadcast location. His producer and cameraman were placed in handcuffs and taken to a public safety building moments later.

CNN said no reason was given for their arrest.

It published a statement on Twitter accusing the police of detaining the crew "for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves - a clear violation of their First Amendment rights."

The crew were released an hour later. CNN said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz had acted swiftly to aid in the journalists' release.

Protests in Minneapolis were sparked by a video that showed George Floyd pinned to the ground by a white police officer with a knee on his neck for several minutes. The 46-year-old repeatedly told the officer that he could not breathe until he became unresponsive. Floyd was taken to a local hospital and died shortly thereafter.

