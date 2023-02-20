US State Secretary Antony Blinken , Erdogan Discuss Support for Turkey, Aid for Ukraine - State Department

US State Secretary Antony Blinken discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the provision of assistance for earthquake-hit Turkey as Washington's NATO ally and also for Ukraine, the US State Department said on Monday

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye today in Ankara. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States' commitment to provide needed assistance to our NATO Ally Türkiye and extended condolences to all those who were impacted by the earthquakes.

The two leaders also discussed supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression," the department said in a statement.

The sides also underlined the necessity to strengthen cooperation on issues of the bilateral agenda, including "defense, energy, trade, and collective security."

Blinken is conducting his European trip from February 16-22. Later in the day, he will depart from Turkey to visit Greece.