US State Secretary Blinken Holds Phone Talks With Counterparts From Canada, Mexico

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held telephone conversations with counterparts from Canada and Mexico, Marc Garneau and Marcelo Ebrard.

"I had a great talk this afternoon with Mexican Foreign Secretary @m_ebrard about the need for continued cooperation between the United States and Mexico.

We value our bond with Mexico and are committed to the nearly 200-year-old bilateral relationship," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, he said he had had a conversation with Garneau.

"I enjoyed speaking with @MarcGarneau today. Canada is one of our closest allies, and I look forward to working in partnership to advance our shared interests and confront our shared challenges," Blinken tweeted.